Predators Defenseman Calls Out Offensive Struggles
The Nashville Predators' offense is one of the worst-performing in the NHL this season. Through 57 games, they've scored a lowly 147 goals and have one of the worst goal differentials in the league, -42. They have the third-lowest point totals in the league and are staring down a top-5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Nothing about this season has gone as predicted for the Predators, but their offensive woes are reaching a new level. Following the team's 4-1 whooping at the hands of the Florida Panthers, a veteran defenseman called out the team's continued offensive struggles.
Speaking to reporters after the game, defenseman Luke Schenn was not pleased with the team's performance. The 35-year-old veteran of 1,053 NHL games has played with eight organizations and seen it all, but Nashville's offense is different. It's one of the most incohesive units, and Schenn isn't sure if he's been on a worse offensive team in his career.
"I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a group like this that literally can’t score a goal," he said.
Schenn's words are another reminder of how difficult and deflating the 2024-2025 campaign has been for the Predators. They've been outside the Western Conference playoff race since the beginning of the season and failed to meet expectations in nearly every way.
Now, Schenn is the latest in a long line of critics. This is a player with a total of 202 points over his 1,000+ games. He's recorded more than 20 points in a season thrice in his 17 NHL campaigns. Schenn is a well-respected veteran defender in the NHL, but he's far from an offensive guru. If he's calling out your lack of scoring, how much worse can it get?
The Predators are praying for this season to be done. The sooner they can close the book on the 2024-2025 NHL season, the better. Because with every remaining contest to be played, Nashville plummets further down the standings. They can only turn this around if their offense finds a way to do a complete reversal in production. Until then, you can count on more critical comments from players.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!