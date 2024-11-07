Predators' Start Puts Coach on Hot Seat
The Nashville Predators put together a self-proclaimed fantasy hockey team with multiple huge signings when free agency opened, but nothing has proven successful yet. With a 4-8-1 record and nine standings points, the Predators sit dead last in the Western Conference.
This brutal start forced Predators general manager Barry Trotz to threaten the idea of a rebuild just over a month into the season. The issue with threatening a rebuild this early, however, is that all of your key players are locked into long-term contracts and likely aren’t going anywhere.
With players like Steven Stamkos, Roman Josi, Ryan O’Reilly, and Juuse Saros all sticking around, all eyes turn to the coach. Andrew Brunette is in his second season as the Predators’ bench boss, but that doesn’t mean his job isn’t in jeopardy.
According to TSN analyst Bryan Hayes, with all of those names signed to hefty contracts, it’s Brunette who should be worried about Trotz’s “rebuild” comment.
“I think the guy that really hates to hear this would be Andrew Brunette,” Hayes said. “In the salary cap era where you just have no flexibility, no one’s going to help you out… generally what ends up happening is the coach goes.”
Brunette doesn’t have a long history as an NHL head coach either, with only 170 games of experience under his belt. 75 as an interim for the Florida Panthers in 2021-22 and his first full-time gig with the Predators last year.
Hayes mentions the idea that while Trotz did a good job of playing fantasy over the offseason, he may still be a better coach than general manager.
Trotz spent over 20 years as an NHL coach with three different teams, won the Jack Adams Award twice, and the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if the owner at some point went to Barry Trotz and said ‘You know what, I still think you’re a better coach than GM.’” Hayes said. “You got to make this work. They spent a lot of money, they committed to a lot of guys.”
The Predators are in a tough spot and the star players are certainly not going anywhere any time soon. Brunette might be feeling the pressure, especially if his replacement might be the guy handing over the pink slip.
