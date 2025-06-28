Predators Select Brady Martin in NHL Draft
With the fifth pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Nashville Predators selected forward Brady Martin out of the OHL. The right-handed fowrard is a high-riser up the draft board, but he possesses a rare combination of tenacity, skill, and speed that has surely endeared the Predators to him.
Martin is coming off a strong season with the Soo Greyhounds. Over 57 games, Martin rattled off 33 goals, 39 assists, and 72 points.
Martin makes a difference all over the ice. When he moves through the neutral zone with the puck, he looks like a superstar at times. If he's off the puck, he's constantly pushing towards open spots on the ice, and if that isn't available, he's going as hard as possible to the net.
On the defensive side of the puck, he's just effective. Sandpaper is the first word that comes to mind, as he's eager to hit a puck carrier or use his body position to displace a puck carrier. There's no denying that he is probably the best body checker in this class and it's a constant part of his game. That smashmouth mentality will lend itself well to Nashville.
The selection is a bit of a surprise with top prospects like James Hagens and Porter Martone still available. Still, the Predators add one of the top players in the draft, and a player who has tremendous upside.
