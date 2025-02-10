Canada Pairs Best Buds Sidney Crosby Nathan MacKinnon on Same Line
Team Canada has hit the ice for their first practice ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and lines are starting to be built. For the first time, NHL superstars like Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon, and many others are sharing a lineup, but who will be playing with who?
Entering the tournament, it’s safe to say Team Canada has one of, if not the strongest top-six forward groups, and they’re making sure some of those key names are sharing lines. In their first practice, best friends Crosby and MacKinnon shared a line.
Crosby lined up at center with MacKinnon on his wing and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone on the opposite wing. McDavid is sharing a line with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.
There was a case to be made that Crosby, MacKinnon, and McDavid should all share a line, as three of the best offensive minds in hockey, but that may be reserved for the power play.
There also may be a decent age gap between Crosby and MacKinnon, but the Nova Scotia natives have formed a close bond over the years. They work out together in the offseason and are two of the NHL’s most well-known best friends.
Crosby and MacKinnon have never gotten a chance to play on the same team together, with their first opportunity coming on the international stage.
MacKinnon is having another incredible season in 2024-25, following up his Hart Trophy campaign with a league-leading 87 points (21G-66A) in 57 games.
Not sure how deep people want to look into superstitions, but Crosby sharing a line on Team Canada with a good buddy who currently has 87 points might be dangerous for other teams.
Heading into this practice, Crosby’s status was questionable. An upper-body injury kept him from the Penguins’ lineup in each of their last two games. The Penguins stated it would be Crosby’s decision if he wanted to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, not only to represent his country, but once again as Team Canada’s captain.
Team Canada opens the tournament with a meeting against Team Sweden on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
