NCAA Approves Massive Change to Player Eligibility
NCAA hockey has been growing leaps and bounds as a developmental ground for the NHL over the last two decades. With more and more high draft picks playing college hockey, it was only a matter of time until the NCAA met face-to-face with other amateur hockey leagues.
That's why the subject of player eligibility in the NCAA has been such a hot-button topic. The previous requirements were strict, meaning that every potential student athlete who played in any capacity for a Canadian Hockey League team rendered themselves ineligible for NCAA hockey.
Those requirements are now being loosened after multiple challenges and court cases forced the NCAA to reevaluate their rules and guidelines. In an unsurprising but shocking decision, the NCAA is shifting course and lifted their strict eligibility requirements.
According to college hockey reporter Brad Elliott Schlossman, the NCAA Division I Council voted to change the rules beginning next season, opening the door for potentially hundreds of CHL players to join college hockey over the next few years.
This is huge news for amateur hockey, but also opens up another set of questions. The biggest one and first one that comes to mind is how will this affect the CHL in general. Will their leagues take a hit, or possibly consolidate?
There are also questions about what the expansion of the NCAA hockey program will look like. There are some established powerhouses in college hockey, but with the expansion of eligible players, this could be the perfect scenario for unlikely universities and colleges to join the sport's elite programs.
The one thing that is clear is this is a win for NCAA hockey and amateur hockey players. There have been some challenges and hardships dealt with by these youngsters, but now the opportunity to play in a variety of amateur leagues is more widely available and the access has been made easier.
