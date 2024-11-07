Former Coach Explains Reason Behind Jets Hot Start
The Winnipeg Jets were quietly one of the best teams in the NHL in 2023-24, but are making sure to be heard to start this new season. With a 12-1-0 record through 13 games, the Jets were the first, and still only team to hit 10 wins on the year and are yet to slow their pace.
Despite finishing with the fourth-best record in the league in 2023-24, the Jets lost in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, forcing many to have low expectations for the 2024-25 season. What has been the key to success in Winnipeg?
According to former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau on TSN, there are several key reasons why the Jets are one of the fiercest teams in the league right now. Just by looking at the lineup, Boudreau lists some of the biggest names and the start to the year they’re having.
“Even though they got a new coach, they don’t have too much new,” Boudreau said. “He knew everything about all these players. Kyle Connor’s has his best start ever,[Nikolaj] Ehlers is having one of his best starts ever.”
With Scott Arniel behind the bench and making a name for himself, his lineup has exploded with production. Five players are currently on a point-per-game pace, with Kyle Connor leading the way.
Connor has scored nine goals and 10 assists for 19 total points. He was named the NHL’s second star of the month to kick off the season and only recently saw a 12-game point streak come to an end.
Mark Sheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers both have 17 points to start the year with seven and eight goals respectively.
Beyond the forwards, the Jets are also getting loads of scoring from their blue line. Two defensemen, Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk, are also among the players on a point-per-game pace.
“Their defense is the highest scoring defense in the league,” Boudreau said. “That’s a hard team to beat.”
Morrissey really found his footing as an offensive defenseman over the last few years, and he’ still hitting his stride in 2024-25. With a pair of goals and 14 assists, his 16 points is second in the NHL among blue liners. Pionk’s 13 points (3G-10A) is tied for third in the league with Victor Hedman.
The Jets are also getting another fabulous run from goalie Connor Hellebuyck who is coming off of a Vezina Trophy winning season. With a 9-1-0 record, he has an early league lead in wins and is tacking on a .923 save percentage and 2.10 goals against average.
Boudreau also noted that the Jets are not only a top team, but playing with a purpose.
“I think they’re for real,” Boudreau said. “And I think they’ve got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”
It can’t be easy for a team to go from the fourth-best record in the league to out in the first round.
When the Jets take the ice again, they’ll be taking on the Colorado Avalanche, the team that took them out of the first round of the 2024 playoffs in just five games. That will be must-watch for any hockey fan.
