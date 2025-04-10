NCAA Frozen Four: Denver, WMU Battle for Finals Spots
The 2025 Men's Hockey National Champions have almost been decided. The postseason tournament is down to the final four, the Frozen Four, with Boston University, Penn State, the University of Denver, and Western Michigan University.
The defending national title holders, the University of Denver, are looking to make it back-to-back championships. First, they must get past a Western Michigan squad having one of the best seasons in program history. It's a coin toss of a contest, with both teams playing extremely well and deserving of a trip to the finals.
The Denver Pioneers are led by the best defensive prospect outside the NHL, Zeev Buium. The Minnesota Wild prospect is ready for the professional level already, and he's been the Pioneers' best player during the Frozen Four tournament. Denver is coming off a 3-1 upset over top-seeded Boston College, and Buium was again the star. He scored a goal and added an assist while also skating over 29 minutes of ice time. He will be crucial in this Frozen Four matchup. If he can put together another star performance, the Pioneers will
WMU will counter with rising star goalie Hampton Slukynsky. The Los Angeles Kings draft pick is a rangy and athletic netminder, and he's built an impressive reputation as the Broncos' starting goalie. Over 23 starts this season, he's compiled a record of 17-5-1 with a 1.92 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and one shutout. He's allowed two goals on 58 shots against in the team's first two Frozen Four contests.
To overcome the Pioneers, however, the Broncos will need their top forward to step up. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Alex Bump is scoreless in his previous two tournament games. For WMU to secure a victory, he cannot go three straight contests without a point. Denver plays a tight defensive game, but Bump is a highly skilled player and has the chance to be an x-factor in their semi-final matchup.
Prediction: Denver wins a tight game, 3-2, setting a date for their second consecutive national title.
