Penguins Star Suffers Injury on First Day of Camp
The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping to have another playoff run with their current core. Captain Sidney Crosby just inked an extension, and now he will continue playing with Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson, and Kris Letang at least through the 2027-2028 season.
There are two major things that can prevent the Penguins from contending in 2024-2025: their age and injuries. The core four in Pittsburgh are all 34 years or older and playing in the final seasons of their illustrious careers. Father Time comes for all players, and the Penguins are no exception.
Injuries have been a thorn in the side of the Penguins for the entirety of the Crosby-Malkin-Letang era. And now it seems that trend is continuing before the new season even begins.
According to the Penguins' team reporters, star defenseman Erik Karlsson is injured and will miss part of training camp. The team is listing him as "day-to-day" in the meantime.
Karlsson and the Penguins are hoping this is a minor injury that the team is being overly cautious with. The Pens need him to be not only healthy, but ready to be a level or two better than his first season in Pittsburgh. It was, by regular standards, a fantastic season. He recorded 11 goals and finished with 56 points.
But compared to his 101-point season the year before that, it's a huge step back. The Penguins don't need him to be a 100-point player, but they know there's more to give from the Swedish defenseman.
With the Penguins now waiting for Karlsson to return to health, it will give younger players and fresh faces an opportunity to showcase themselves. The coaching staff will be able to focus on players like Owen Pickering or Jack St. Ivany, two young defenders who are working to earn a full-time NHL roster spot.
This is an ongoing story. Any updates regarding Karlsson's health will be reported by the Breakway OnSI team.
