Oilers Forward Fined by NHL
The NHL has issued a fine to Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner after multiple instances of diving/embellishing this season. Skinner has been fined $2,000 by the league for an incident that occurred in the Oilers win over the New York Rangers over a week ago.
According to the NHL, Skinner was issued a warning earlier in the season when the Oilers took on the Carolina Hurricanes. That first offense earned Skinner a warning, but the second brings with it an automatic $2,000 fine from the league.
The NHL is using Rule 64 to “bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties.”
The first fine starts at $2,000, and subsequent incidents add another $1,000 to the fine up to $5,000. From that point on, the player’s fine stays at $5,000, but the team’s head coach starts to receive fines, as well.
Skinner was not penalized for either incident leading to the fine, but the league did provide a video clarifying where the embellishment took place.
Midway through the second period, Skinner is in a puck battle with Rangers’ defenseman K’Andre Miller against the boards. Skinner uses his body to protect the puck, as Miller puts his arm around him, attempting to make a play.
Skinner’s elbow latches down on Miller’s stick, to make it appear as if he’s being hooked. Skinner falls to the ice in an attempt to sell the penalty to officials. Miller was not penalized for the incident.
The NHL states they track every game and log all penalties involving diving or embellishing. They also flag all plays that were not called during the game and deemed to be deserving of a penalty.
