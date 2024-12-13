NHL Fines Senators Forward
The NHL has handed down its second fine of the season for embellishment, this time to Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris. The Senators forward has been fined $2,000 by the NHL as supplementary discipline under Rule 64.
In a release from the NHL, Norris was issues a warning after a Senators meeting with the New York Islanders on Nov. 7, then officially handed a fine following their contest with the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 5.
The NHL flagged an incident in the third period against the Red Wings as the cause for the discipline. Norris was attempting to chase down a loose puck when he got tangled up with Red Wings forward Marco Kasper.
Norris twisted himself around Kasper and eventually fell to the ice. Kasper was given a holding penalty on the play, with nothing being handed to Norris.
The Senators went on the win their matchup with the Red Wings by a score of 2-1, with Norris scoring both of Ottawa’s goals.
The NHL did not provide extra details on the incident that earned Norris a citation from the league against the Islanders. According to the game’s box score, Norris took a two-minute minor penalty for embellishment in the third period.
At the same time, Islanders forward Brock Nelson was assessed a two-minute minor for hooking against Norris.
The league states that they track all games and log penalties for embellishment and diving. They also flag plays for review that go uncalled but could be deemed embellishment of diving.
If the flagrant dives continue, the fines will increase by $1,000 each time until $5,000 is reached. At that point, coaches begin to take fines, as well.
Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner was fined earlier in the season for a pair of embellishment situations.
