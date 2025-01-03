Report: Lightning Also Set for Outdoor Game in 2025-26
Previous reports indicated that the Florida Panthers are set to host an outdoor game during the 2025-26 season, but they may not be the only Florida-based team to get such an honor. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Tampa Bay Lightning a on track to host an outdoor game of their own.
Friedman noted that despite the rivalry, the Lightning and Panthers would not be facing off against each other, rather other teams would be involved, but this is still a huge step for outdoor games in the southern United States. The Lightning have played in an outdoor game before, visiting the Nashville Predators in 2022.
“I don’t think they’re going to be playing each other,” Friedman said. “I think there’s going to be other teams involved. It sounds like we’re looking at an outdoor game in Florida and an outdoor game in Tampa… One of them being the Winter Classic.”
While the Panthers outdoor game would be held at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, the assumption is Lightning would host the Winter Classic specifically at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The NHL has played outdoor games in warm weather climates before, including Los Angeles, Dallas, and the previously mentioned Nashville. Florida would easily be the southern-most outdoor games ever played by the NHL.
The Panthers taking over LoanDepot Park would at least have the help of a roof if need be.
Raymond James Stadium doesn’t have a roof, but the NHL hopes to add their name to the list of big events hosted at the Buccaneers home field. Multiple Super Bowls, the College Football National Championship in 2016, and a Wrestle Mania, have all been hosted at Raymond James.
The Panthers, Utah Hockey Club (formerly the Arizona Coyotes), and Columbus Blue Jackets are the last teams in the NHL to not play in an outdoor game. The Blue Jackets are set to host this season’s Stadium Series, shrinking that list to two.
The Lightning defeated the Predators in their one and only outdoor game.
