Pacific Sleepers: Kraken Rebound Coming
Aside from a couple of top teams, the NHL’s Pacific Division is wide open for someone to step up and catapult into good playoff positioning, and the Seattle Kraken are a perfect candidate. The Kraken missed the playoffs last season, but everyone believes they are a better team than what they showed last year.
The Kraken weren’t a great team in 2023-24, but also weren’t one of the worst, leaving them in an awkward middle stage. Looking forward to a new year, the Kraken made key additions to improve their roster and stand out in the Pacific Northwest.
A budding core of youngsters, a veteran group ready to lead, and a new face behind the bench all lend to the Kraken being a top sleeper team in the Pacific Division.
Over the offseason, they added some Stanley Cup pedigree by spending big money on center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour. Many people have called the Stephenson contract an overpayment, but his presence will help bolster the center depth in Seattle.
Already a two-time Cup champion, Stephenson also knows how to win and was a key piece in the Vegas Golden Knights run in 2023. In 22 playoff games en route to the Cup, he scored 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.
Montour is also hot off of a Cup victory with the Florida Panthers and not far removed from a 73-point season from the blue line.
Along with the new additions comes a forward group that plays like four second lines. The Kraken have always been touted for their depth and that should continue in 2024-25.
Matty Beniers and Shane Wright are primed to take the next steps in becoming superstars in the league. Eeli Tolvanen is an underrated piece to the lineup and a true X-factor for the organization.
Dan Bylsma has been promoted to head coach and it's common for teams to feel a "new coach bump" when put under a new leader. The Kraken should get that same boost with Bylsma behind the bench.
The Kraken’s biggest question has to be goaltending, but they’re confident in their netminders. If Philipp Grubauer can play up to his $5.9 million cap hit, he can be a worthy starter. Joey Daccord isn’t bad as a backup, either. Who knows, maybe they make a move in the middle of the season for a new top face.
The Pacific Division will have trouble trying to keep up with the Edmonton Oilers, but the Kraken are in the right position to steal the show and emerge as a top team in the division.
