Devils’ Jack Hughes Keeps Hope of Playing With Brother Alive
Quinn Hughes has been the bedrock of Vancouver Canucks hockey since being the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, while his younger brothers Jack and Luke have become the leaders for the New Jersey Devils. The trio is following in the steps of historic NHL siblings like the Sutters in the 1980s and 1990s and the Staals in the 2000s and 2010s.
The same talk that surrounded the Sutters and Staals back then surrounds the Hughes trio today. Will they play together? Despite the low probability, Jack recently kept the hope alive during the NHL Player Media Tour.
Hughes was asked point blank whether or not he and his brothers talk about the possibility, and Jack had no interest in downplaying it. After NHL insider Pierre LeBrun asked the question, the Devils forward said the following.
“Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it,” he admitted. ”Yeah, I would love for Quinn to -- eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that's the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I'd love to play with Quinn at some point.”
New (Hughes) Jersey Devils
This remains speculation, but it feels more likely than some of the other far-fetched ideas thrown around this offseason (looking at you, Pat Brisson). It's well known across the NHL, from players to executives, that the trio wants to play together in the NHL. The Devils are the logical landing space, already having two out of three of the brothers, but who knows what will happen and if this dream can ever become a reality.
The Devils must first make sure Luke is under contract for the next few seasons like Jack is. Currently sitting unsigned as a restricted free agent, the two sides will likely brings extension talks down to the wire before getting a deal done. The Devils have been confident that things will come together before the season begins. Jack won't reach unrestricted free agency until the summer of 2030. If Luke signs an extension that keeps him with the team for a similar amount of time, it only encourages more speculation that Quinn is next to join.
The Waiting Game
What Jack’s comments did was add fuel to the fire for the next two NHL seasons. Why those two? Because Quinn is under contract for two more seasons with Vancouver before becoming an unrestricted free agent. That’s the most realistic window for the Devils to bring him in, but they’d need to free up significant salary cap space in the meantime.
That’s two long years of mock trades, and even more chatter. That’s 730 days for the Canucks management team to try to convince Quinn to sign long-term in Vancouver while trying to shut out the outside noise and constant questions.
It’s the elephant in the room for the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks, and that can’t be ignored. Two franchises separated by over 3,000 miles on opposite coasts of North America might not share much, but what they do have in common cannot be ignored. And until the Hughes brothers play together or put an end to these discussions, the hope is very much alive that the family dream will come true.
