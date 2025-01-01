Devils Goalie Named Third Star of Month
The New Jersey Devils are one of the top teams in the NHL and are bouncing back in a huge way thanks to some stellar work between the pipes. Over the offseason, the Devils took a huge swing in acquiring veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames.
It’s just his first year with the Devils, but Markstrom’s presence is already starting to pay off in New Jersey. Thanks to a nearly perfect December, the NHL named Markstrom the third star of the month.
With an 8-1-1 record, .937 save percentage, and 1.30 goals against average, Markstrom was nearly unbeatable in December. In all but one outing in December, Markstrom allowed two or fewer goals against including back-to-back shutouts against the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Markstrom didn’t have a heavy workload in those shutouts, making 12 saves in both games, but he still kept the puck out of his net for over 139 minutes.
Markstrom has been a huge help to the Devils success this season and they’ll continue to rely on him throughout the season.
In 40 games, the Devils are 24-13-3 for 51 standings points and Markstrom has played a massive role in reaching that level. In 28 appearances, he has a 19-7-2 record with a .912 save percentage, and 2.15 goals against average.
At 34 years old, the Swedish native is still producing at a high level between the pipes and is looking forward to leading the Devils on what could be a deep playoff run.
The NHL also recognized Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon as the first star of the month and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl as the second star.
