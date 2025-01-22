Sharks Claim Depth Forward From Flames
The San Jose Sharks just made a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, swapping American Hockey League forwards, but they weren’t done making moves with the Pacific Division in mind. The Sharks followed their trade by claiming 27-year-old forward Walker Duehr off waivers from the Calgary Flames.
The Flames placed Duehr on waivers, and the Sharks were quick to snatch him before any other teams had a chance.
Duehr has played 16 games with the Flames this season with just one assist and a minus-six rating. Only ever suiting up for the Flames, Duehr has played 84 career games with nine goals and 10 assists for 19 total points.
2022-23 is by far Duehr’s best campaign when he played 27 games and scored seven goals and four assists for 11 total points.
Most of Duehr’s professional hockey career has been spent with the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate. In 20 games with the Calgary Wrangers this season, Duehr has 11 goals and eight assists for 19 total points.
The Sharks are currently dead last in the Western Conference with a 14-30-6 record through 50 games played. No team has played more games than the Sharks, but no team has lost more, either.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!