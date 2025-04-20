Devils' Jesper Bratt Ready For Next Step in Postseason
The New Jersey Devils are short-handed entering their playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Without superstar forward Jack Hughes, the Devils have to find a way to win without their most dynamic player.
That's where Devils' winger Jesper Bratt comes in. The 26-year-old Swedish forward has stepped up in Hughes' absence to lead the team in scoring during the regular season. It was the fourth consecutive season he eclipsed the 70-point mark and the second straight 80+ point season. In 81 games, he recorded 21 goals, 67 assists, and 88 points.
Over the past two seasons, Bratt has become one of the most underrated and overlooked stars in the NHL. His offensive production is elite. All advanced metrics show that he is a play driver. The Devils routinely create and finish more scoring chances at even strength and on the power play with him on the ice. MoneyPuck's data showed that the Devils controlled 58% of the shot attempts and scored 61% of the goals at 5-on-5 with Bratt on the ice.
Recently, the Devils' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe referred to Bratt as a "focal point" of the Hurricanes' defense in this series. That makes complete sense, as he, Devils captain Nico Hischier, and winger Timo Meier are the top offensive threats to monitor. If the Canes find a way to stifle Bratt's offensive production, it will certainly give them a leg up in the series.
What the Canes must also account for is Bratt's shutdown defense. Not only is he an 80-point scorer, but he's arguably the team's top penalty killer. He possesses All-Star speed and can anticipate plays in the defensive zone with incredible accuracy. The Devils' penalty killing unit successfully defended over 82% of the power plays against them, finishing second in the NHL during the regular season.
The Devils enter this series as the underdogs, but that is something Bratt is used to. The former sixth-round draft pick has been shocking the world his entire career, and he has the chance to do so once again in the opening-round series against the Hurricanes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!