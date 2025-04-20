Jets' Kyle Connor Leads Team to Game 1 Victory
The Winnipeg Jets were on the verge of losing the first game of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series against the St. Louis Blues. It would have been a dooming omen for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets, who are looking to make franchise history in the postseason. Thanks to some late-game heroics from one of their top forwards, the Jets were able to escape Game 1 with a victory and series lead.
The Jets and Blues were knotted at 1-1 with less than two minutes remaining in the third period. The Blues found a way to knock Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck off his game and score three goals on just 16 shots. But Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele made a beautiful feed to winger Kyle Connor, who buried the pass with a one-timer behind Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington. The game-winning goal came with 1:36 left in regulation, and the Jets would ice the game with an empty-netter moments later.
The goal from Connor was another in a season full of them. The 28-year-old American-born winger put together a career-high offensive campaign. In 82 games, he led the Jets in scoring with 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points. Now with just one game in the books, Connor is already off to the races in the postseason.
The offensive showing was huge for the Jets, especially as their goaltending suffered. Hellebuyck looked off as the Blues got to him often, but the offense picked him up. The star goalie has done that for the team in front of him all season long, so it was only fitting the favor was repaid by the Jets' offense.
The game erupted into fireworks as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The entire lineup of players on the ice was embroiled in a scrum, with multiple players receiving major penalties and game misconducts. The animosity should continue in Game 2.
