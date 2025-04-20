What to Watch For: Devils vs. Hurricanes Battle Commences
The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils may not have the vitriol and animosity some of the other first-round series do, but this is one ofm the marquee matchups of the postseason. This Metropolitan Division showdown is a chance for two overlooked teams to make their mark and progress in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here's three things to watch for in Game 1 between the Devils and Hurricanes.
1. Andersen's Net
The Hurricanes tabbed veteran Frederik Andersen as their Game 1 starter. It may have been a surprise pick, but he's earned the nod. Injuries have been an issue this season, but when active, he's collected a 13-8-1 record with a 2.50 goals-against average.
If he struggles, the team will quickly turn things over to fellow starter Pyotr Kochetkov. After all, he played the majority of the season as their top net minder. He posted a record of 27-16-3, with a 2.80 GAA and .898 save percentage. His statistics don't pop off the page, but he can give the Canes another option if Andersen falters.
2. Speed Kills
These two teams share one thing: speed. Both of these rosters are full of strong skaters with excellent acceleration and edge work. This should be one of the fastest-paced series in the opening round, and gaining that edge will be crucial toward winning Game 1
3. Hamilton's Time
Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton's injury was a huge shock to the organization. Missing the final weeks of the regular season, their postseason outlook was grim. However, Hamilton returned for the final regular-season contest and is ready to contribute in Game 1.
Having Hamilton in the lineup is a boost to the team's blue line, obviously, but also a boost to sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes. Hughes has been excellent without Hamilton in the lineup, but now that pressure can return to Hamilton. Hopefully the lightening of the load can help the young defender make even more of an impact in this series.
