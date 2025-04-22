Devils Lose Multiple Defenseman for Game 2
The New Jersey Devils suffered a tough loss in Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes and will enter Game 2 down a few key faces. Already without Jack Hughes for the remainder of the year, the Devils will enter Game 2 without his brother Luke or Brenden Dillon.
Both Hughes and Dillon are defensemen who suffered injuries that will keep from from the Devils’ lineup for Game 2 against the Hurricanes.
Hughes left the ice in the third period grabbing his left shoulder but was able to return and finish the game. Hughes finished the game with 22:20 of ice time.
Dillon suffered an injury during the second period and did not return for the remainder of the game. According to head coach Sheldon Keefe, Dillon wanted to return to the game, but doctors kept him off the ice for precautionary reasons.
It’s not clear what kind of injury Dillon is dealing with, but he was initially getting help off the ice at the time of the injury. He eventually got off the ice on his own power.
The Devils will have to shuffle their defensive lines a bit thanks to losing a pair of blue liners at one time. Also already down Jonas Seigenthaler, the Devils defense group is wearing thin.
It wasn’t all bad news for the Devils, however, as Cody Glass will be good to go for Game 2. Glass was accidentally slashed by Devils’ goalie Jacob Markstrom and left the game at the same time as Hughes.
Glass did not return to the ice during Game 1, but will be ready for Game 2.
Down 1-0 in the series, the Devils are looking to battle back against the Hurricanes. It won’t be easy as injuries continue to pile up.
