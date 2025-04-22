Jake Guentzel Will be X-Factor for Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning have what it takes to make a return to the Stanley Cup Final, even without franchise legend Steven Stamkos. Obviously names like Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy will be crucial to the Lightning’s success, but a fresh face will also play a huge role.
Jake Guentzel is in his first season with the Lightning and has already shown what he’s capable of as a top offensive talent. In 80 games with the Lightning, Guentzel scored a career-high 41 goals and 39 assists for 80 points.
The 2024-25 season was Guentzel’s third career 40-goal season, but hockey fans know he hits a new stride in the playoffs.
Guentzel is already a Stanley Cup champion thanks to the 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins, and he played a massive role in that run. A rookie at the time, Guentzel led the postseason with 13 goals.
Since then, Guentzel hasn’t taken his foot off the gas in the playoffs. He scored 10 more playoff goals in 12 games during his sophomore campaign, then eight tallies in seven games against the New York Rangers in 2022.
Last season as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, Guentzel played in 11 playoff games, scoring four goals and added five assists for nine points.
In 69 career playoff games, Guentzel has scored 38 goals and 29 assists for 67 total points.
Guentzel is an undoubted playoff performer and that should only be amplified next to the likes of Kucherov and Brayden Point.
An opening round series against rival Florida Panthers won’t be easy, but Guentzel adds a new level of offense the Lightning have needed over their previous two postseasons.
The Lightning have been first-round exits each of the last two years, but this year could easily be different. If Guentzel holds his reputation as a playoff performer the Lightning shouldn’t have any problem making another deep run.
