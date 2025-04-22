Stars Defenseman Filling Void Left by Crucial Leader
The Dallas Stars put up a good fight in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, sealing a much-needed win in overtime to tie the series at one game apiece. While there is still quite a hill to climb against the Avalanche, the Stars have been playing shorthanded.
Stars top defenseman Miro Heiskanen has been out of the lineup since late January recovering from a knee injury. Without a key defensive leader in the lineup, the Stars have needed a little more from their blue line. 23-year-old Thomas Harley has stepped up big time throughout Heiskanen’s absence, but he’s gone to a new level in the playoffs.
Harley picked up the primary assist on the Stars’ only goal in Game 1, then added a goal in the Game 2 victory. Harley’s goal was the Stars’ first lead of the series, but he’s done more than help on offense.
When Game 2 went to overtime, Harley made sure to play sound defense, keeping the Avalanche’s offensive chances to a minimum. Harley’s stick-handling ability and hand-eye were crucial to keep the Stars in the game and eventually leading to a tied series.
Harley has been a key player for the Stars all season, leading Dallas blue liners in scoring with 50 points (16G-34A) in 78 games. 27 of those points (9G-18A) came without Heiskanen in the lineup down the stretch.
Heiskanen is a key piece to the Stars success and could return at any point in the first round, but they’ve been getting great help from Harley. If the Stars can get Heiskanen back and healthy while Harley is still producing at this level, Dallas will put up a great fight against Colorado.
The Stars and Avalanche are already two pretty evenly matched teams, but it’s been Colorado who looked unbeatable to start the series. The Stars can keep up thanks to Harley carrying a much bigger load and not fumbling his opportunities.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!