Injuries Killing Devils Playoff Chances
The New Jersey Devils earned their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing in 2024, but they may not be around long. Despite a 42-33-7 record in the regular season, the Devils are entering the postseason battling a few key injuries.
Superstar forward Jack Hughes has been out of the Devils’ lineup since early March and will not be back until next season. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler hasn’t played since early February and isn’t expected for the entire first round.
Star defenseman Dougie returned for the last game of the regular season but might not be cruising at 100%.
Without Hughes or Siegenthaler and will a less than 100% Hamilton, the Devils are going to have their work cut out for them against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Jesper Bratt led the Devils in scoring with 88 points (21G-67A) and Jacob Markstrom has been solid all season in net, but the Hurricanes have a stacked roster that is looking for a deep playoff run.
The Hurricanes have one of the most complete rosters in the entire playoffs, boasting for forward lines that can be a threat in any area of the ice. Even on defense, the Hurricanes have six useful blue liners that can shut down some of the NHL’s best offenses.
If a team manages to get some shots on net, they have a goalie duo that won’t be easy to beat. Despite injuries, Frederik Andersen put up a 13-8-1 record on the year and Pyotr Kochetkov went 27-16-3.
The Hurricanes are stumbling into the postseason with just one win in their last eight games, but that only adds to Carolina’s hunger.
The Devils were a sneaky pick for the Stanley Cup heading into the year, but without Hughes that’s a tough challenge. Especially against a team looking to change their own fortunes and narratives.
