Devils' Top Offseason Priority Still Waiting
The New Jersey Devils had a clear top priority for this offseason. After improving during the 2024-2025 season, the Devils are looking to take another step forward in 2025-2026. Part of that plan was for defenseman Luke Hughes to become the lineup’s top offensive defender after recording back-to-back 40+ seasons.
Before that happens, the Devils’ have to sign Hughes to a contract extension. The team’s general manager, Tom Fitzgerald, called the extension the their number one priority this summer. So far, however, their top priority has been surprisingly low on their action list.
The Devils have made several moves during the offseason. They signed veteran wingers Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadanov. The additions will bolster the team’s middle-six forward group, something that was lacking during their playoff loss this past season. They also re-signed backup goalie Jake Allen and center Cody Glass, keeping two of their players form last season on the roster.
While this is all happening, Hughes‘ new contract is nowhere to be found.
Maybe the two sides have re-engaged in serious negotiations and are currently trying to hammer out a new deal. According to PuckPedia, the Devils possess just under $7 million in salary cap space for the upcoming season. Hughes is coming off his entry-level contract, containing a salary of $925K, and in line for a sizable raise. Is it a $7 million raise?
Hughes’ camp could easily argue for that. There are multiple comparable contracts that his agent can point to as a starting point for the Devils to match. The Minnesota Wild signed 22-year-old Brock Faber to a deal worth an average annual value of $8.5 million after a 47-point season. Hughes has a 47 and 44-point season under his belt already. Owen Power landed a deal worth $8.35 million annually with the Buffalo Sabres after back-to-back 30+ point campaigns.
The Devils’ may have improved, but they haven’t taken care of their top offseason priority. Until they extend Luke Hughes and ensure their top defender is under contract for the foreseeable future, their biggest need of the summer will remain unaddressed.
