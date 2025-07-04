Top 3 Landing Spots for Sabres’ Bowen Byram
The Buffalo Sabres entered the offseason with two key restricted free agents. After failing to agree to terms with winger JJ Peterka, he was shipped to the Utah Mammoth and quickly signed an extension with his new team. The other RFA, defender Bowen Byram, is seemingly on the way out as well.
The Sabres’ general manager, Kevyn Adams, has committed to keeping Byram. It hasn’t convinced anyone, however, and many still expect the Sabres to deal him before next season begins. With that in mind, here are three landing spots for the rising star defender.
1. St. Louis Blues
The Blues set a precedent for targeting restricted free agent defensemen last year when they landed Philip Broberg from the Edmonton Oilers with an offer sheet. While the Sabres have maintained that they will match any offer sheets Byram receives, the Blues could swing a trade for the young blue liner. St. Louis needs a top-pairing left-side defender, and Byram fits the bill.
2. New York Rangers
After sending K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes, there is a hole on the left side of the Rangers’ blue line. Bowen Byram could be the ideal replacement and player to lead their defense, and the Rangers have the cap space and assets to acquire him.
The Rangers’ blue line is already in flux, so another change wouldn’t be out of place. New York already has three left-handed defenders on NHL contracts for the upcoming season in Urho Vaakanainen, Carson Soucy and recently-signed Vladislav Gavrikov. Gavrikov is expected to play alongside Adam Fox on the top pair, but Byram would be a sizeable step forward for the second pair instead of Soucy or Vaakanainen. With a new head coach and reshaped blue liner, the Rangers remain a contender to land the talented defenseman.
3. Los Angeles Kings
GM Ken Holland has targeted veterans this offseason, but Byram fills a huge need for the Kings. They need another top-four left-handed defender, and Byram could be a piece that puts them over the edge in the postseason. He could shoulder the top pairing minutes and push Mikey Anderson to the second pair. The Kings have been aggressive to improve this summer, and targeting Byram would be the best next step towards loading up the roster.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!