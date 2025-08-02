Devils Legend’s Son Looking to Create Path With Team
Over his 21 years with the New Jersey Devils, Martin Brodeur established himself as one of the best goalies in NHL history, winning five Williams M. Jennings Trophies, four Vezina Trophies and three Stanley Cups while holding several all-time records.
Brodeur is undeniably an NHL legend, and while his son Jeremy Brodeur is incredibly proud of his legacy, he doesn't want to live in his father's shadow.
Jeremy Brodeur, 28, is currently with the Utica Comets, the Devils' AHL affiliate. He's also taking part in the 3ICE professional tournament, a 3-on-3 tournament taking place at the Florida Panthers' training facility that just wrapped up the third week of its five-week run.
“I feel that my game is on the incline,” Jeremy Brodeur told NHL.com. “I feel that I have been getting better and better every year, and that is positive. It keeps me motivated. I’ll be in the same spot for a third year, so I am excited for that.’’
The younger Brodeur has yet to make his NHL regular season debut, but even just being with his father's organization in any capacity has been a blessing.
“I am, by default, a Devils fan,” Jeremy Brodeur said. “Doing the training camps and things like that in Jersey is always cool, looking up and seeing his name up in the rafters. And since he still works in the organization, that’s pretty awesome. It is really fun, and a true honor to be able to play for the Devils organization. I'm excited for this next year.”
The attention that Jeremy Brodeur gets by virtue of his last name is unavoidable, but he hopes that one day, hockey fans will recognize him for his first name as well.
“I definitely get a couple more eyeballs on me when they see my last name,’’ he said. “But I'm just trying to do my thing: Work on my game and improve every day.’’
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!