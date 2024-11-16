Devils, Islanders, Golden Knights AHL Teams Struggling
The New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and Vegas Golden Knights are three teams to watch this season. Through the first month of the campaign, each team has shown some flash, with the Devils and Golden Knights hanging around the top of their respective divisions. The Islanders, ravaged by injuries, are still in the hunt in their division as well.
What the Devils, Islanders, and Golden Knights are all in agreement on is that they wish their American Hockey League affiliates were off to better starts. With the three worst teams in the AHL to start their season, let's take a look at the struggles happening for these organizations.
Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)
The current worst team in the AHL is the Utica Comets, the only team in the league yet to record a win. Their top scorer is 24-year-old Nolan Foote, a player that has not ever lived up to his first round draft status and spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL. There's not a ton of balance or top-end skill to this lineup, and it's accurately reflected in their poor record to start.
The bright spot for the Comets is they have prized defensive prospect Seamus Casey playing valuable minutes for them. He began the year with the Devils and impressed in limited action, but when the team's blue line returned to full health, there were no more spots available for the 20-year-old puck mover.
Since his demotion to the AHL, he's been an absolute force. He has one goal and nine points in eight games and figures to see plenty more NHL action in his young career.
Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)
This feels in line with my assessment of their prospect group before the season began, a group I ranked at the bottom of the NHL. There aren't any players banging at the door to help the NHL Islanders, in fact there really is no one on the roster that appears to be a legitimate call-up candidate. It's led to a 2-9-2 record to start the year and an expectation that more of the same is coming.
Defenseman Samuel Bolduc is the one name that stands out. He played 34 games with the NHL club last season and one this year. He's a step too advanced for the AHL, but even with the team having injury issues on defense, Bolduc isn't moving the needle. The team is still aggressively searching for improvements, something they can't find within the organization.
Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)
There isn't a lot to be impressed with by the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate or their 3-8 record to start the campaign. There are no first round draft picks on the roster, and aside from forward Matyas Sapovaliv, there is little by way of NHL projected talent at their disposal. It's a side effect of the organization's relentless pursuit of championships, but it doesn't change that the Silver Knights aren't set up for much success this season.
