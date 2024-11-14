Sharks Rookie Called His Shot for First Career Goal
Entering the 2024-25 season, the San Jose Sharks had high hopes for their two top rookies, recent first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and the previous year’s fourth-overall pick Will Smith. Celebrini made a difference right away scoring a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, but Smith needed more time to acclimate with the Sharks.
Smith eventually scored his first goal in his ninth career game in a Sharks’ win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Smith would score twice in that game, but the first one was special for the rookie.
“I kind of blacked out,” Smith told the NHL’s @ TheRink podcast. “Obviously it took seven or eight games, and I had my chances leading up to that.”
Not only did Smith finally reach the scoresheet for his first of likely many goals, but he called his shot.
“Actually, before the game I called it,” Smith said. “I was going to score in the first.”
Smith scored just under seven minutes into the game when he was left alone by everyone wearing a Blackhawks uniform. Linemate Luke Kunin saw Smith was wide-open and placed a perfect pass to him.
Without missing a beat, Smith pushed the pass from backhand to forehand and beat Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek for his first in the NHL.
“Kunny made a great play off the wall, hit me on my backhand,” Smith said. “It’s a shot I’ve done in my basement about 1,000 times.”
Smith went on to bookended the scoring with a pair in the Sharks win, and those still stand as his only two NHL goals. It’s been a slow start for the rookie, but the Sharks aren’t expecting world-beating talent right away from him or Celebrini.
The Sharks are 5-9-3 through 17 games, and likely won’t be getting too much better as the season progresses. While Smith and Celebrini get used to the NHL and grow as players, they should soon lead the way to a very strong Sharks team.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!