Devils GM Provides Encouraging Update on Top RFA
The New Jersey Devils opened training camp with one notable absence. Rising star defenseman and current restricted free agent Luke Hughes did not arrive at camp in the midst of a contract negotiation that’s dragged on all summer long into the preseason.
The two sides haven’t finalized a deal yet, but the general manager of the Devils provided a very encouraging update on his prized defender. Tom Fitzgerald, the team’s GM, spoke to the media as the team begins their preseason preparations. He made it clear that the priority has not changed and that the organization will be signing him to a long-term deal.
“We will be signing him," he said. "The top priority is signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal. That's our goal. It hasn't changed.”
Fitzgerald emphasized that patience is a huge piece of the puzzle. Devils fans have already run out of patience waiting for this deal to be done, and the rest of the NHL community can’t help but to wonder if this will get done before the regular season. Fitzgerald maintains that despite the drawn out process, they are still very much in the negotiation phase and talking things out.
”This is part of the process," he said. "We're grinding through this together and presenting both sides' stories and where we want to go with this, respecting each other's opinions.”
Still, the fact remains that Hughes is not on the ice to start training camp, and it’s to his and the team’s detriment. The Devils are looking to improve upon their 91-point 2024-2025 campaign, and the younger Hughes is a crucial piece. Fitzgerald acknowledged that and how disappointing it is to not have one of their top blue liners present.
”Unfortunately, we're disappointed he's not here. I know he's disappointed he's not here. I was texting with him [Wednesday], knowing that we will get through this at some point. We just don't know when that point is.”
The 22-year-old has gotten off to a strong start to this NHL career. He recorded nine goals and 47 points in 82 games as a rookie, with 25 of those points coming on the power play. He followed that up with seven goals and 44 points in 71 games as a sophomore in the NHL. In both years, he averaged over 21 minutes of ice time as well, proving quickly that he’s a top-pairing defender who is still approaching his prime years of productivity.
The update from Fitzgerald is exactly what you want to hear if you’re a fan of the Devils, but it doesn’t make up for the fact that Hughes is still not at camp. The hope is that Fitzgerald’s definition of soon is quicker than most want to believe, and the organization is able to get one of their franchise anchors back on the ice and ready for the 2025-2026 season.
