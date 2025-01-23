Devils Not Interested in Trading Top Prospect
The New Jersey Devils were caught up in some drama not long ago when top defensive prospect Simon Nemec hinted at requesting a trade to a Slovakian news outlet. Nemec believes he is good enough to be playing with the Devils, but has spent most of his time since being drafted with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL).
According to Elliotte Friedman in a written 32 Thoughts, the Devils cooled the tensions between them and Nemec. The organization told everyone asking that he is not up for sale and will surely be a key piece in the lineup next season.
“A few days after frustrated comments to a Slovakian newspaper, things have cooled down around Simon Nemec,” Friedman writes. “The Devils communicated to anyone who asked they have zero interest in the dealing the 2022 second-overall selection.”
Nemec has 69 career NHL games under his belt, including nine during the 2024-25 season. With 60 during the 2023-24 campaign, Nemec scored three goals and 16 assists for 19 total points.
Those numbers are enough for Nemec to believe he’s done enough to prove his worth in the NHL.
“I believe I’ve proven multiple times that I belong in the NHL,” Nemec told Dennik Sport. “I just have to wait for another chance and grab it when it comes.”
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Nemec suffered an injury during an Olympic qualifier with Team Slovakia. While the Slovakian National Team did qualify to participate in the 2026 Olympics in Italy, that was likely the end of Nemec’s chances at the NHL roster for the year.
“If anything, the Olympic qualifier injury last August hurt his chances of making New Jersey,” Friedman said. “Things will reset next fall. Let’s see what unfolds then”
Nemec did start this season in the Devils NHL lineup, but after nine games and one assist, they decided he needed more time to marinate in the AHL. He has since put up 19 points (5G-14A) in 27 games.
The Devils still have faith in their top defensive prospect. They want to see him improve and will have another chance in the 2025-26 season. He’s only 20 years old and has a ton of time to play in the NHL, the Devils have a deep defensive corps and just want to make sure Nemec is ready for the big time.
