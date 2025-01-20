Insider Links Multiple Teams to Canucks' J.T. Miller
The Vancouver Canucks were reportedly very close to trading star forward J.T. Miller over the weekend, but a move was never made and he is still with the organization. Miller may not be around for too much longer, however, as the Canucks continue to work with Miller and other teams to find him a new home.
A feud between Miller and fellow Canucks star Elias Pettersson has stirred the pot and spurred conversations of a trade. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, a specific trade request from Miller never came, but everyone knows the Canucks are working on something.
Friedman later noted on the Donnie and Dhali show that Miller would prefer to be moved somewhere in the Eastern United States, and even listed some teams who may be of interest.
“Canucks are continuing to work at trading Miller,” Friedman said. “Carolina [Hurricanes] and [New York] Rangers still in it… I wonder about the [New York] Islanders.”
The Rangers have been involved in the Miller trade negotiations for a while now and were the team close to making a deal over the weekend. The Canucks previously rejected a deal with the Rangers that would have swapped Miller and Mika Zibanejad in a one-for-one trade.
Despite the rejected trade, the Rangers are still in the running and might be working on something to bring Miller back to where he began his NHL career. The Rangers drafted Miller in 2011 and saw his first 341 games at the NHL level.
The Hurricanes and Islanders would both need to dig deep to make everything work with the salary cap, but they can’t be counted out of the running quite yet.
Friedman also stated that he was “less convinced” that the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils might have interest in Miller, as well.
The Canucks have made the decision that either one or both Miller and Pettersson will need to be moved on from, and the wheels are turning for a move. Miller seems to be the more likely option to be dealt, and it’s just a matter of time before the trigger is pulled.
