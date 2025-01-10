Rangers Goalie Makes Immediate Impact in Return
Is it possible for the New York Rangers to salvage their season? The return of star goaltender Igor Shesterkin is the latest positive development for the team as they attempt to go from disaster of a year to an impressive clean up job.
Shesterkin returned from a four game absence just in time for the Rangers, who met their cross-river rivals, the New Jersey Devils. Shesterkin was rock solid in his return, stopping 21 of 23 shots to earn his first victory of 2025.
It was a huge game for the Rangers' star goalie. After signing the richest contract ever by a goaltender in the NHL, he's struggled to live up to the huge pay day and the expectations that came with it.
But he was the Rangers' best player in this game against their divisional foe, and the team was able to snag a critical two points behind his performance. He made a game-saving stop in the third period that ended up being the diference maker.
Devils' forward Dawson Mercer forced a shorthanded breakaway attempt at the midway point of the third, and had a chance to give New Jersey the lead. Instead, Shesterkin was aggressive and closed the door on the team's best shot to steal a victory.
It isn't all solved for the 29-year-old puck-stopper, but he's showing signs of improvement and his effect on the team cannot be overstated. The win over the Devils raised his record to 12-15-1 with a 3.06 goals against average and a .906 save percentage and one shutout. It's a far cry from his career averages of 2.50 GAA and a .919 save percentage, but he's off on the right foot following his injury.
The win also was the team's third in their last five games, giving them a 3-1-1 record in that span. Suddenly showing life and renewed sense of urgency in the season, the Rangers are not far off from the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.
