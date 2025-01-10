Bruins Open for Trades as Skid Continues
The Boston Bruins have gone 0-5-1 in their last six games and are starting to slip down the Eastern Conference Standings as the back half of their season arrives. Not only are the Bruins getting beat, but they’re struggling to score on most nights.
In four of their six recent losses, the Bruins failed to score more than one goal, including a shut out by the Edmonton Oilers. Now sitting in the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot, the Bruins are open for business on the trade market in hopes of staying afloat.
According to Darren Dreger on TSN’s Insider Trading, the Bruins are already working on what their plan will be over the next two months as the trade deadline approaches.
“Don Sweeny who currently is the general manager of the Boston Bruins is open for business,” Dreger said. “We can look at the roster of the Boston Bruins, we can see the holes up front and the areas of need from a Boston perspective. They’re plan is to map out a strategy which would take them to March 7.”
Dreger notes that they may stray from their path if a deal comes along that would help them out in the “very near future,” but teams aren’t going to throw the Bruins life preservers.
Forwards Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau were named by Dreger as a couple of names to watch as the deadline approaches. They are both in the final year of their deals and could be in play on the market.
“They’ve got some free agent players, some pieces that definitely could be, and likely will be in play,” Dreger said. “Look at Trent Frederic who is a pending unrestricted free agent. And look at Justin Brazeau, who’s had a wonderful year for the Boston Bruins, again, contractually, he needs some attention.”
Frederic has been talked about on the trade block for most of the season to this point and those conversations are only getting louder. The style of play that Frederic possesses is a perfect match in Boston, but without a deal at the ready, teams will want him for their playoff push.
Brazeau, meanwhile, has been one of the highest scoring Bruins with 10 goals and eight assists for 18 total points. At a salary cap hit of under $1 million, Brazeau could be one of the easiest moves on the Bruins roster.
“Big decisions ahead both on and off the ice in Boston,” Dreger said.
The Bruins are falling out of favor in the East and a coaching change earlier in the year didn’t help matters. They’ll need to act quickly and wisely to hold down a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!