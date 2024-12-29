Devils Forward Not Facing Supplemental Discipline
Things got chippy between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes in their return from the holiday break, with Timo Meier taking the center of attention. The Devils forward was assessed a 10-minute game misconduct for kneeing Hurricanes forward Martin Necas. After leaving the ice in clear pain, Necas returned to the game without missing much time.
It was expected that the Devils forward would hear from the NHL Department of Player Safety, but it turns out he’ll get off without any supplemental discipline. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the NHL will not add to Meier’s punishment.
While Necas was skating with the puck across center ice, Meier met him with a big hit that appeared to lead with his knee. Necas' knee bent awkwardly, forcing him to crumple to the ice in pain. Meier tried to lead with his shoulder into the hit, but adjusted his positioning as Necas went to avoid contact.
The officials on the ice initially handed Meier a major penalty, and upheld the punishment after a review. That's as far as Meier's discipline will go. Meier was suspended earlier in the season for cross-checking against the Nashville Predators.
The Hurricanes went on to win by a score of 5-2, picking up the game-winning goal on the ensuing power play opportunity.
Neither Meier nor Necas recorded a point in the contest. Meier played 14:13 and Necas picked up 18:02.
Meier has appeared in 38 games with the Devils this season with 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 total points. As one of the top point producers in New Jersey, Meier has helped lead the Devils to an Eastern Conference best 24-12-3.
Necas has been one of the best players in the league this season with 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 total points in 36 games played. The Hurricanes currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 22-13-1 record.
The win over the Devils also turned out to be Hurricanes’ head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s 300th in his career. Brind’Amour became the fastest coach to 300 wins with just 488 games under his belt.
