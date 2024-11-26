Devils Forward Suspended for Cross-Checking Incident
New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has been suspended for one game following a cross-checking incident against Nashville Predators rookie forward Zach L’Heureau. Meier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the third period of the Devils’ win over the Predators.
The NHL Department of Player Safety deemed that Meier’s actions were intentional and will be forced to miss the Devils’ upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues.
Meier was issued a hearing with the Department of Player Safety, which opened up the possibility of a suspension. The NHL decided a one-game suspension was an appropriate punishment for the offense.
After a play was blown dead, Meier and L’Heureau briefly tangled up behind the net. Meier initially cross-checked L’Heureau in the chest, but went for a second cross-check that caught L’Heureau in the face.
A scrum between both teams ensued, and L’Heureau was forced to crawl away from the scuffle. L’Heureau was left bloodied after the incident and did not return to the game.
“This remains a high cross-check,” the NHL states. “Delivered after the whistle was blown, that makes direct contact with an opponent’s head with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline.”
The Department of Player Safety noted that Meier doesn’t have a previous history of suspendable offenses, but has been fined once before.
L’Heureau scored the second and final goal for the Predators in their 5-2 loss to the Devils.
