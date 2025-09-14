Flyers Trade Former Backup Goalie to Blue Jackets
Early on Sunday morning, it was reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman that Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere was trading his backup goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fedotov recently backed up Samuel Ersson in Philadelphia, but the Flyers signed Dan Vladar to the backup role in the offseason.
So signing Vladar, made Fedotov expendable and so Briere took the opportunity to find him a new home and did just that. Fedotov finished the 2024 season with a record of 6-13-4 with a 3.15 GAA and a .880 save percentage in 26 games.
Fedotov now will be competing to back up newcomer Jet Greaves for the Blue Jackets. Fedotov did not have the best season for the Flyers, but in Columbus it seems like he's got a better defense around him.
Fedotov is 28 years old and could get a bit more than 26 games come the 2025 season. Greaves came on strong towards the end of the year for the Blue Jackets when former starting goalie Elvis Merzlikins got injured and was out for quite a while. But once Merzlikins returned to action at the end of the year, it seemed like he was not on his best game, so Greaves got the majority of the end of the year starts.
Fedotov could make a nice 1B to Greaves as Columbus could do wonders for him. It seems to be a change of scenery thing but had to be looking for a new home when Vladar was signed. The Flyers should not expect a ton in return for him as genuinely teams do not get a lot of value back in goalie trades.
There is also uncertainty with Merzlikins as he is also 31 years old and the Blue Jackets could choose to go with the younger goalie in Fedotov to backup Greaves. With training camp coming soon, it could be a nice battle between the seasoned veteran in Merzlikins and the rookie in Fedotov.
NHL teams generally do not carry three goaltenders on their roster, but it could be an interesting decision if they decide to carry Greaves, Merzlikins, and Fedotov. Fedotov should see some preseason action soon to let the Blue Jackets coaching staff know what they have in him and if he is capable of taking over the backup goaltender role.
