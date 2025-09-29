Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Takes Big Step in Recovery
The 2025-26 NHL season is right around the corner and the Washington Capitals are getting a good bit of injury news as the training camp continues. Alex Ovechkin suffered a lower-body injury on the first day of the Capitals’ training camp, forcing him to miss time with his teammates.
Ovechkin continued skating, either on his own or with his Capitals teammates in a non-contact uniform. In their most recent practice, the Capitals saw Ovechkin elevated to a normal, full-contact jersey.
As long as Ovechkin stays off the shelf, it appears he will be ready to go for the start of the regular season. He skated with the first Capitals first group, lining up next to his usual linemate, Dylan Strome.
The Capitals are a little over a week away from kicking off their 2025-26 season and Ovechkin appears to be ready for what could be his final campaign.
The future of Ovechkin in the NHL remains unclear as the 40-year-old ponders what’s next. The Capitals captain hasn’t made an official decision on his future, but he is entering the last year of his contract and is already the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer.
Ovechkin also has a Stanley Cup championship under his belt, but adding another wouldn’t hurt. The Capitals got a big boost from Ovechkin last season and were one of the best teams during the 2024-25 regular season.
The Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2.
Heading into 2025-26, the Capitals are looking to build on their previous momentum with a stronger, more successful season. It could be Ovechkin’s send off, and everyone wants to see him healthy and with one more ring.
In 2024-25, Ovechkin scored 44 goals and 29 assists for 73 points in 65 games played. He led the team in goals and tied for third in the league. Only Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander scored more goals than Ovechkin in 2024-25.
With an all-time record of 897 goals to his name, Ovechkin will surely reach 900 in no time.
