Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Pokes Fun at Connor McDavid's Suspension
The NHL Department of Player Safety recently suspended Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid for three games, forcing him to miss their matchup with the Washington Capitals. While a lot of talk is being had regarding McDavid’s suspension, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin managed to get in a good joke towards the Oilers’ superstar.
Ahead of the meeting between the Capitals and Oilers, Ovechkin sees McDavid’s absence as an advantage.
“Sucks for him, good for us,” Ovechkin said. “He’s not playing tonight, so we’ll take it.”
Ovechkin is one of the sport’s all-time greatest players, but even he knows the kind of abilities McDavid has. In 43 games played this season, McDavid has 20 goals and 45 assists for 65 total points.
Over his 10-year NHL career, McDavid has notched 355 goals and 629 assists for 1,047 total points.
The play that got McDavid suspended has caught quite a bit of attention, and the punishment has been scrutinized by many in the hockey world. Ovechkin understands the frustration McDavid may have been feeling in that moment and believes there was not real intent to injure.
“It’s a game, you know?” Ovechkin said. “It’s the passion. I don’t think he meant to do that.”
Ovechkin and the Capitals are taking on the Oilers for their one and only visit to Edmonton this season. While the Capitals have an extra advantage without McDavid, Ovechkin is in the midst of chasing down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record.
Gretzky made a name for himself and became synonymous with the Oilers, scoring 583 of his 894 goals in Edmonton. While in town, Ovechkin made sure to pay his respects to the historic feat he is chasing and the icon who set the mark.
Ovechkin sits just 21 goals shy of breaking the record, a number he has a chance to hit during the 2024-25 season.
