Mammoth Sign Top Prospect to ELC
The Utah Mammoth put together a solid first season as the Utah Hockey Club but are looking forward to an even brighter future. A key piece of the future of the Mammoth will be making his way to North America after signing his entry-level contract (ELC).
The Mammoth announced that sixth-overall pick from 2023, Dmitriy Simashev has signed his three-year ELC and will be joining the organization for the 2025-26 season.
Simashev is a 20-year-old defenseman who spent the last three seasons with the Yaroslalv Lokomotiv of the KHL and is coming off a Gagarin Cup victory. As one of the youngest players on his Lokomotiv team, Simashev played in 119 games and recorded 16 points from the blue line (5G-11A).
“We are thrilled to sign Dmitri to an NHL contract,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Dmitri has established himself as one of the top defenseman prospects in the NHL and we look forward to watching him play for the Mammoth for many years to come.”
The Mammoth has one of the highest-rated prospect pools in the NHL, and Simishev is a highlight of that group. The 6-foot-5 blue liner is applauded for his skating ability and defensive play.
Simashev may not produce a ton offensively, but he should be a pivotal piece to growing the Mammoth into a powerhouse in the NHL.
Back when they were still the Arizona Coyotes, Simashev was selected sixth-overall at the 2023 NHL Draft and the organization has been waiting for him to make his way to North America.
Simashev’s ELC will take him through the 2027-28 season with the Mammoth organization.
