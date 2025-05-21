Islanders Granted Permission to Interview Maple Leafs President
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in for big changes this offseason and the first adjustment might come from a key name in the front office. Recent reports from TSN’s Chris Johnston indicated that the New York Islanders have requested permission to speak with Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan.
At the time of Johnston’s report, it was unknown if the Maple Leafs granted permission to the Islanders. According to Sportsnet, the Islanders requested permission and received it from the Maple Leafs.
“The New York Islanders have been granted permission to speak to Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan about an opening in their front office,” Sportsnet staff confirmed.
Shanahan is still under Maple Leafs control through June 30, but after another disastrous ending to their season, Toronto is preparing to look in a different direction.
The Islanders recently announced that general manager Lou Lamoriello would not be returning, thus opening a huge role on Long Island.
In recent days, the Islanders have been linked to numerous front office faces like Mathieu Darche and Marc Bergevin, but they may put their search on pause to speak with Shanahan.
Shanahan joined the Maple Leafs in 2014 as president and alternate governor and put started building one of the most fearsome teams of the last decade. Under the “Shanaplan,” the Maple Leafs made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine consecutive years, but never made it past the second round.
The Maple Leafs giving the Islanders permission to speak with Shanahan all but guarantees he will not return in Toronto for the 2025-26 season.
