Bruins HC Selection Likely Soon After GM’s Extension
The Boston Bruins are one of just a handful of teams in the NHL still searching for their next head coach. The New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers made early splashes in the coaching carousel, landing the two arguable best coaches on the market in Mike Sullivan and Rick Tocchet. The Bruins were reportedly in contact with both, but the instability surrounding the executive team was a hindrance in hiring a new HC.
That all changed for the Bruins when they signed general manager Don Sweeney to a two-year extension, despite team president Cam Neely explicitly stating that this upcoming season would be a make or break year for the GM. With Sweeney locked in, the pursuit of a new HC should move rapidly, but what is the latest in Boston’s search?
One name swirling is Ontario Reign Head Coach and former Bruins forward Marco Sturm. He’s become a hot name in the coaching market over the past few months, and he fits the bill of what the Bruins have been looking for. They want someone with experience with the league, without specifying head coaching experience mind you, and someone who has a strong connection with younger players. That’s Sturm to a tee, as he has NHL experience as a player and assistant coach in addition to being a strong talent developer in the AHL with the Los Angeles Kings’ organization.
The big development in all this is Sweeney’s extension. The two year move is likely to match up with the length of their next head coach’s contract. Sweeney is now under contract with the organization through 2028, so don’t be shocked when the next coach, possibly Marco Sturm, is given a three-year deal to be the Bruins’ next coach.
I fully expect the coaching search in Boston to end soon. Sturm remains the front-runner, but they’ve reportedly interviewed a multitude of candidates. Assistant coach Jay Leach, former Edmonton Oilers bench boss Jay Woodcroft, and current Providence Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel remain top candidates as well according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.
The Bruins must move quickly to lock in their next head coach. Other franchises like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken are still interviewing and searching for their next coach, but the Bruins the likely to be the next organization after signing their GM to a questionable contract extension.
