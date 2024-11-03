Islanders Looking to Add to Defense
The New York Islanders quickly turned into one of the most injured teams in the NHL with the recent announcement of four new injuries. Of those four names missing time in the Islanders lineup, three of them are defensemen.
Adam Pelech is expected to be out for at least a month, Mike Rielly and Alex Romanov are just day-to-day but that isn’t stopping the Islanders from looking into a trade or two. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the Saturday Headlines, these injuries have forced the Islanders to look around the NHL for options.
“We’re starting to wonder about the Islanders and their injuries,” Friedman said. “It is believed the Islanders are at least looking around.”
With three key defensemen out, and all three of them being left-shot blue liners, the Islanders need the help. They recalled some faces to help fill the void, but they’re looking for stronger reinforcements.
“They have three defensemen out,” Friedman said. “Adam Pelech unfortunately for quite a bit of time… More day-to-day for Mike Rielly and Alexander Romanov, but they are at least sniffing around to see what’s out there.”
Nothing appears to be immanent for the Islanders and a move, but they aren’t afraid to keep the trade market open after some early-season moves from around the league.
The Utah Hockey Club acquired Olli Maatta after they lost multiple defensemen to injuries, and the San Jose Sharks picked up Timothy Liljegren because the Toronto Maple Leafs needed a place to move him.
Defense has been the early focus for moves so far this NHL season, and the Islanders might be next in line with their suddenly depleted blue line.
Those defensemen are joined key forwards on the shelf, as well. The Islanders announced that Mat Barzal has a similar time table as Pelech, and newly acquired forward Anthony Duclair is already out with his own injury.
The Islanders are 4-5-2 through 11 games and are looking for another run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
