Islanders Star Struggling Since Return
The New York Islanders eagerly anticipated the return of stat forward Mathew Barzal. An upper-body injury kept the 27-year-old out of action for over a month, and the team struggled without their top offensive player.
It's been three games since Barzal returned to the lineup for the Islanders, and everyone is still waiting for him to return to his star form. Through the first three games, it's been a bit of a struggle for Barzal. He has just one goal on 11 shots on net while playing 19, 19, and 21 shifts.
Watching his first few games, it looks like he's working the rust off. He's been a bit slow during some developing plays, making a pass just a beat too early or late. He's had four giveaways in the three games he's played in, but he has zero takeaways. Last season, Barzal was one of the NHL leaders in takeaways, finishing third in the NHL behind Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin.
Something else that sticks out is that the Islanders aren't having Barzal take face-offs. Despite him playing the center position the majority of his ice-time since returning, Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been mostly responsible for taking draws when their line is out there. Barzal took five face-offs in his return, winning four of them. In the next two games, he took four. It's a trend that indicates Barzal's shift back from the wing to center isn't fully complete, but it's getting there.
With all of that said, it's not time to push the panic button on Barzal. The Islanders picked up a huge victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game, the same game Barzal scored his first goal since returning. He's struggling, sure, but it doesn't seem to be suggestive that he's dropped off skill-wise or is still injured. If the Islanders can remain patient with him getting back to game shape, he should hopefully be back to his star form.
