Another Key Islanders Forward Takes Step Towards Return
The New York Islanders have been playing with an incomplete lineup pretty much all season with multiple key forwards out with injuries. Newcomer Anthony Duclair played five games before going on the shelf, and the Islanders top offensive producer Mat Barzal has only played 10 before suffering an upper-body injury.
Duclair recently returned to Islanders practice, and so too has Barzal. Ahead of their contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, Barzal joined his teammates for the first time in over a month.
Barzal participated in the skate in a regular jersey, rather than a non-contact sweater. In early November, Barzal was given a timetable of four-to-six weeks before a return to game play.
The last time Barzal took the ice in a game was the day before Halloween against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Without Barzal in the lineup, the Islanders have gone 8-7-5 and currently sit a point out of the Eastern Conference wild car.
In his first 10 games played, Barzal has scored two goals and three assists for five total points. Normally the Islanders top point-scorer, he has posted 447 total points (130G-317A) in his 510-game career.
In 80 games during the 2023-24 season, Barzal hit a career-high in goals with 23, one more than his Calder Trophy campaign in 2017-18.
Barzal’s 80 points last season were also just a few shy of his career-high 85 from that stellar rookie season, as well.
Duclair and Adam Pelech were both present at the most recent Islanders skate, also donning non-contact uniforms. It’s not clear if any of those three are ready to return to the lineup, but they are taking steps in the right direction and should be back very soon.
