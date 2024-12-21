John Tavares Makes Maple Leafs Contract Desire Clear
The Toronto Maple Leafs have multiple difficult contract decisions to make by the end of the season. Superstar forward Mitch Marner needs a long-term extension and it won't be cheap. So does former captain and veteran center John Tavares.
The pending free agents for the Maple Leafs have stayed mostly quiet since the season began. Marner is keeping things close to the vest and prefers to focus on playing. The same can be said for Tavares, but the speculation around him remains that he'd prefer to stay with the Leafs. NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on this very topic less than a month ago. But in a recent conversation with NHL.com, Tavares made it clear himself that he wants to stay with Toronto and sign a contract extension.
"I've said it before, I would love to stay and hope it works out," he said. "I think that's, that's my goal and my intention."
And it seems like at least their head coach wants Tavares to stick around also. Craig Berube has loved what the 34-year-old forward has done for the Leafs this year.
“His preparation is unequalled,” Berube said. “It starts in the summer and never falters. He’s constantly working on his game, both in the offensive and defensive zones.”
The results on the ice speak for themselves. Tavares is currently third on the team in scoring behind Marner and fellow superstar William Nylander. In 32 games, Tavares has 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points. For a player in his 16th NHL season, his production is still top of the line.
It's possible that Tavares prices himself out of Toronto altogether unfortunately. The pending extension Marner will sign will be a huge one, and it's not clear how much cap space will be left for the former captain. Is he willing to take a huge pay cut to stay with the Leafs? Some think so, and based off of how he speaks about the city and organization, that belief is founded. It's a difficult road from here to a contract extension for Tavares and Toronto, but the intention and belief a deal will be finalized is there.
“Aside from not being able to help bring a Stanley Cup here, it’s been everything I could hope for,” Tavares said about his time in Toronto. “In fact, it’s been even better than I thought, to be honest."
