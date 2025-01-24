Islanders Sign Controversial Free Agent Defensemen
The New York Islanders recently announced top defenseman Noah Dobson would be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury. To help fill the gap, the Islanders have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract.
DeAngelo will play out the remainder of the season with the Islanders, earning $775,000 against the salary cap.
Before signing with the Islanders, DeAngelo most recently played in Russia’s KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, before leaving the team. At the time of his departure, DeAngelo sited “family reasons.”
DeAngelo played 34 games with St. Petersburg, scoring six goals and 26 assists for 32 total points. He was one of the team’s top point producers on a lineup loaded with former and future NHL talent.
Heading into the 2024 offseason, DeAngelo was a top defensive free agent in the NHL, but couldn’t find a new deal. Leading into signing in Russia, DeAngelo has played 371 career games in the NHL with 48 goals and 162 assists for 210 total points.
DeAngelo was coming off of a 31-game season with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24 that saw him pick up 11 total points (3G-8A).
A former 19th overall pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014, DeAngelo has bounced around the NHL a bit. He made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes in 2016 before eventually moving on to the New York Rangers, Hurricanes, and Philadelphia Flyers.
Before he can officially join the Islanders, DeAngelo must clear waivers.
