Blues Forward Fined for Embellishment
The NHL announced that a forward for the St. Louis Blues was assigned a $2,000 fine. Veteran Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was handed the disciplinary action for embellishing during a recent contest.
The league sent out a recent press release and accompanying video regarding why the Blues winger received the fine. In their release, they stated that Sundqvist was a second-time offender of NHL Rule 64.
"St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment)," the league said in their press release.
Rule 64 specifically deals with embellishment, better known as diving. The NHL elaborated on the issue more in their press release.
"NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties," the league stated. "Fines are assessed to players and head coaches on a graduated scale."
In a recent game against the Utah Hockey Club, a dust-up with Utah center Kevin Stenlund resulted in both players being penalized. Stenlund was assigned a minor penalty for interference while Sundqvist was given a minor penalty embellishment.
This is his second embellishment citation during the 2024-2025 season. The first instance, which came during an early season matchup against the New York Rangers, resulted in a warning from the league, and now the penalty has been upped to the $2,000 fine recently levied against him.
The veteran forward is in his second stint with the Blues. Sundqvist was a part of the 2019 Stanley Cup winning team playing in a bottom-six role. Following four and a half seasons in St. Louis, he was traded to Detroit, where he stayed for a season and a half before joining the Minnesota Wild.
Last season, he rejoined the Blues in a similar bottom-six role. Last year, he recorded 21 points in 71 games. This year, he's off to a similar pace, accumulating three goals and nine points over 36 games.
