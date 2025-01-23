Islanders Lose Key Defenseman to Injury
The New York Islanders are well outside the Eastern Conference playoff race, but they found some traction with five wins in their last seven games. Looking to continue their positive stretch, the Islanders will have to play without a key defenseman.
The Islanders announced that 25-year-old blue liner Noah Dobson will be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury.
Dobson was an early exit from the Islanders recent win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. After picking up an assist on a Bo Horvat second-period goal, Dobson did not play for most of the final frame.
In 19 shifts, Dobson clocked 15:38 of ice time against the Blue Jackets. Through 46 games this season, Dobson has averaged just a hair over 24 minutes of ice time per game.
Dobson had an impressive season in 2023-24 with 70 points and is following up his career year quite nicely. In 46 games played through 2024-25, he has six goals and 18 assists for 24 total points.
The production isn’t as high as last year, but he still stands as the top point producer on the Islanders’ blue line while playing the most total minutes of any skater on the team.
The Islanders will have to fill the void left open by their top defenseman as they look to crawl back into the playoff hunt. They currently sit last in the Metropolitan Division and seven points back of the second wild card spot.
