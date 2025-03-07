Islanders Trade Top Forward to Avalanche
The New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche combined for the latest blockbuster before this year's NHL Trade Deadline. Pending free-agent forward Brock Nelson, one of the most sought-after trade targets, is joining Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche for a playoff run.
The Avalanche are sending the Islanders a large return for Nelson. Colorado parted with top prospect Calum Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, and a conditional first-round and third-round draft pick. Joining the Avalanche along with Nelson is 23-year-old minor league forward, William Dufour. The Islanders are also retaining 50% of Nelson's salary cap hit.
The Avalanche are acquiring another top-six forward to add to an already potent offensive group. In 61 games with the Islanders, Nelson recorded 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points.
He had previously played his entire career in New York. Over the past four seasons, he's been playing his best. He's eclipsed the 30-goal plateau in the past three seasons and is on pace to do so again this year. In 901 career games, he's accumulated 295 goals, 279 assists, and 574 points.
The 33-year-old forward is a pending free agent. He is in the final year of a six-year contract that paid him an annual average value of $6 million. The Avalanche will have to push hard to get their newest forward signed to a new deal before free agency.
The Islanders are getting a boatload of assets in exchange for their beloved veteran. Ritchie is a former first-round pick of the Avalanche who has seven games of NHL experience. After being returned to his junior team this year, he's dominated. In 41 games in the Ontario Hockey League, he's recorded 14 goals and 53 assists for 67 points. The 6'2", right-handed shooting center projects to be a second-line forward in the NHL, and he's not far from being ready to produce.
