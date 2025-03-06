Canucks Trade Defensemen to Rangers
The New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks are becoming quite the familiar trade partners in advance of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The two organizations recently combined for a blockbuster trade that sent J.T. Miller to the Rangers. The two teams made another deal, with the clock ticking as this year's deadline approaches.
The Rangers acquired veteran defenseman Carson Soucy from the Canucks in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Soucy is currently in the second season of a three-year contract and carries an average annual salary of $3.25 million. There was reportedly no salary retention from Vancouver in the deal.
Soucy is known for being one of the steadiest defenders in the league. This season with the Canucks, he collected three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 59 games while averaging 18:22 of ice time in a top-four role. Joining the Rangers, he should give the team options and could slide into any of their three pairings moving forwards.
His best NHL season came during the 2021-2022 campaign with the Seattle Kraken. Over 64 games, he logged 10 goals, added 11 assists, and finished with 21 points with an average ice time of 17:40. Overall, he's totaled 349 NHL games over seven seasons. He's compiled 26 goals, 58 assists, and 84 points.
Soucy was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth-round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He debuted with the Wild during the 2017-2018 season, collecting zero points in three appearances. Two seasons later, he'd make his full-time debut in the NHL when he played 55 games for the Wild in 2019-2020.
The reasons for the Rangers making this deal are questionable. With the team vying for a Wild Card position and Adam Fox out, they needed another NHL-capable defender. But Soucy is not known for the type of game Fox plays. In fact, he's quite the opposite. Combine that with another season on his current deal, and it's a bit curious as to why the Rangers swung this deadline deal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!