Sharks Scratch Forward for Trade Reasons
The San Jose Sharks have been selling off a few veteran pieces to their lineup as they plan for the future ahead of the trade deadline. With less than 24 hours to go before trades are halted, the Sharks are scratching Luke Kunin for trade-related reasons.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Sharks will hold Kunin from the lineup for roster management purposes when they take on the Colorado Avalanche.
Kunin is a 27-year-old forward who signed a one-year contract to remain with the Sharks ahead of the 2024-25 season. Kunin arrived in San Jose before the 2022-23 season, when the Nashville Predators traded him to the Sharks.
Since joining the Sharks, Kunin has scored 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points in 171 games.
Originally a first-round pick (15th overall) of the Minnesota Wild in 2016, Kunin has appeared in 422 games at the NHL level. Between the Wild, Predators, and Sharks, he has 73 goals and 69 assists for 142 total points.
Kunin’s current contract earns him $2.75 million against the salary cap and the Sharks are out of salary retention slots. If a team is taking Kunin, they will need to take on the whole contract or a third team will need to get involved to swallow some of the cap hit.
The Sharks have been fairly active in selling pieces including Mikael Granlund, Cody Ceci, and Vitek Vanecek who they also recently held from a game for trade reasons.
